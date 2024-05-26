Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $190.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.73 and a one year high of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

