JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 488.01 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.42). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.37), with a volume of 472,560 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.73. The firm has a market cap of £314.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,684.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The next big thing starts small

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

