UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 364 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,155,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

