iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.