Waters (WAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $856,240.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waters Stock Up 0.6 %
WAT stock opened at $413.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $416.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
