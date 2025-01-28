Waters (WAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $856,240.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.6 %

WAT stock opened at $413.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $416.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.