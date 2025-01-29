Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,559,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

