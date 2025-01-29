Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,559,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on DOC
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.