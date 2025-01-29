Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

