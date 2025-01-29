Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.18.

MOH stock opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.66.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

