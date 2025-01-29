Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

STRL opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.