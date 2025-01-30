Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.