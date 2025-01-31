Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,096,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 299,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KSA stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

