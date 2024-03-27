Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,830 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,688,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

