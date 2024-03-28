Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) PT at C$78.80

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$69.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,050 shares of company stock worth $19,269,877. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.