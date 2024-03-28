Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $36.11

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.06 on Monday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,082. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.