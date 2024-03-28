FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 406,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 749,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

