Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

