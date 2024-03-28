Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

