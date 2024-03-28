Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,174 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

