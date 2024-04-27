Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $444,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

