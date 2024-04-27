Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Knowles by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Stock Up 0.9 %

Knowles stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

