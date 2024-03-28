Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

EURN opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

