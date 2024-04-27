OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 3,405 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2896 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

