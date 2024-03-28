IFG Advisory LLC Buys 764 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

RSP opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

