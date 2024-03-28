IFG Advisory LLC Has $32.13 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.