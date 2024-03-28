IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

