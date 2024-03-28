IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

