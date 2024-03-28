IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day moving average of $305.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

