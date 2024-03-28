IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 152,911 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,911 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

