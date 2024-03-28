IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

