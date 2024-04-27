Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Holdings Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,485 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $232,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $22.84 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLK

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.