Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 40,574 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,994 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,168 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.52 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

