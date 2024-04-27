Duality Advisers LP Has $208,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 270,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,557,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 183,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 359,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.1 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.