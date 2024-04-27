Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BABA opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

