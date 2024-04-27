Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,639 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

