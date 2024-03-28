IFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

