Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $648.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

