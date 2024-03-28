S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,274 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 20,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.