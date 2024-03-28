S.A. Mason LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $162.61 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

