BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$246.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.92.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP stock opened at C$213.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$217.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.27. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

