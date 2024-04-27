Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE PPL opened at C$48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

