Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

