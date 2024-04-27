Brokers Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.20 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

