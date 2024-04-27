First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Down 8.3% Following Weak Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.01. 231,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 686,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.
The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
First American Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
First American Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
