Brokers Set Expectations for Dolly Varden Silver Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dolly Varden Silver in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dolly Varden Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. Dolly Varden Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver ( CVE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Dolly Varden Silver news, Director James Anthony Sabala sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$26,213.00. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

