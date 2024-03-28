IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VV opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.