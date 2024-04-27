Brokers Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $54.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $11,669,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $3,256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 2,777,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 166,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

