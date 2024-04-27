Brokers Set Expectations for The Marcus Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $54.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Marcus has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $11,669,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $3,256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 2,777,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 166,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

