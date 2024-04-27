Brokers Set Expectations for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

