StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.06.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

