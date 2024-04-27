Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target at $245.13

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.13.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

DUOL stock opened at $222.66 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,154.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,154.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

