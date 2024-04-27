Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $15.09

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.